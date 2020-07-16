‘Giving in July’ to honor veterans

Wreaths Across America will host a free, virtual “Giving in July” concert on Facebook on Sunday.
To replace their annual “Stem to Stone Rally in the Valley” weekend event in Maine, which has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this family-friendly, virtual concert event will air live, nationwide and feature patriotic musical guests to support and appreciate our country’s veterans and their families.
“WAA recognizes Giving in July as opposed to the well-known Christmas in July because our program works with local sponsorship groups in communities across the country who are giving back, year-round,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “The local programs that benefit from this fundraising are oftentimes the bridge to keeping community-based veteran initiatives going in small towns. Through your support of WAA now, both nationally and on the local level, you are not only placing a wreath for a hero in December, but helping give back to these community efforts who need support.”
Performers will include the Six-String Soldiers, The Bellamy Brothers, Craig Morgan, Mark Wills, Lindsay Lawler, Don Campbell Music, Darryl Worley, Sawyer Brown and Chris Roberts.
According to a release issued by the non-profit organization, the event will include a special message from Operation Red Wing lone survivor, retired United States Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and his wife Melanie from their home in Texas.
“Also, during this virtual concert there will be appearances from local volunteers across the country who are giving back in their own communities through their participation in the WAA program,” read the release.
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and can be viewed by visiting the WAA Official Facebook page.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WAAHQ.