Country star and literary advocate Dolly Parton is hoping to provide a welcomed distraction for children during this unprecedented time by offering a free weekly read-aloud video series called “Goodnight with Dolly.”
“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” said Parton in a statement on the Imagination Library website. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”
The ten-week series, which launches today (April 2), will focus on comforting and reassuring children during the shelter-in-place mandates, read a statement on the website.
The series will feature several Imagination Library books, a non-profit organization started by Parton that provides children’s books to participating kids every month until the age of five.
The first story Parton will read is “The Little Engine that Could,” by Watty Piper.
“For many years the story has been a source of inspiration for Dolly and it is the welcome book that all newly registered children in the United States and Canada receive when they sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” read the website.
Other books read in the series will include “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney, “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton, “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn, “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell, “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen, “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña and “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton.
A new story will be available on Thursdays at 4 p.m. through June 4 across the Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments, and Dollywood channels and social media pages.
As of February 2020, the Imagination Library program has gifted 133,899,247 free books to children worldwide.