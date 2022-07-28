Grammy-nominated New Orleans’ trombonist to perform in Grass Valley

The Center for the Arts will host a performance of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at the Marisa Funk Theater in Grass Valley during their “Voodoo Threauxdown” tour Friday, Aug. 5.
According to a release issued by the Center, Trombone Shorty is the stage name of New Orleans’ trombonist, composer, bandleader, author and philanthropist, Troy Andrews.
“A childhood prodigy, at four, he made his first appearance at Jazz Fest performing with Bo Diddley; at six, he was leading his own brass band; and by his teenage years, he was hired by Lenny Kravitz to join the band he assembled for his Electric Church World Tour,” read the release. “Shorty’s proven he’s more than just a horn player. Catch a gig, open the pages of the New York Times or Vanity Fair, flip on any late-night TV show and you’ll see an undeniable star with utterly magnetic charisma, a natural born showman who can command an audience with the best of them.”
Since 2010, Andrews has released four chart topping studio albums; toured with everyone from Jeff Beck to the Red Hot Chili Peppers; collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless more; played Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and nearly every other major festival; performed four times at the GRAMMY Awards, five times at the White House, on dozens of TV shows, and at the star-studded Sesame Street Gala – where he was honored with his own Muppet, according to the release.
Fiercely dedicated to his Treme neighborhood, Andrews also launched the Trombone Shorty Foundation, according to the release, where he donates quality music instruments to local schools and children in support of youth music education.
The 2022 release “Lifted” finds the Grammy-nominated New Orleans icon and his bandmates tapping into the raw power and exhilarating grooves of their legendary live show, channeling it all into a series of tight, explosive performances that blur the lines between funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock, read the release.
“The whole time we were making ‘Lifted,’ I couldn’t help but think about how much fun it would be to get onstage and play it for an audience,” Andrews recalls. “Usually when I make an album, I record the songs first and figure out how we’re going to present them live afterwards, but with this record I was in the studio imagining the lights flashing on the hits and the audience singing everything back to us. I could see the whole thing in my head.”
The Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performance will be held at the Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, on Friday, Aug. 5. Tickets cost $62-82 and can be purchased on the Center for the Arts website.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.