Grammy-nominated New Orleans’ trombonist to perform in Grass Valley

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will perform at the Marisa Funk Theater in Grass Valley August 5.

 Courtesy photo

The Center for the Arts will host a performance of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at the Marisa Funk Theater in Grass Valley during their “Voodoo Threauxdown” tour Friday, Aug. 5. 

According to a release issued by the Center, Trombone Shorty is the stage name of New Orleans’ trombonist, composer, bandleader, author and philanthropist, Troy Andrews. 

Tags

Recommended for you