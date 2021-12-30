Grand Island Fire prepares to welcome the new year with a feast

The firefighters at the Grand Island Fire Protection District are preparing to start the new year with a hearty breakfast.
As the largest fundraiser of the year for the district, the firefighters prepare a smorgasbord of breakfast favorites including eggs and bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit and more each New Year’s Day and open up the station for the community to dine and share some comradery.
Captain Lance Swift said the department has already begun the process of preparing the annual feast, but will ramp up their efforts on Friday.
“Every day we do a little bit throughout the week and then we really get to work on Friday for Saturday’s breakfast,” said Swift.
According to Swift, the department is prepared to feed between 400-500 people at the station Saturday morning.
Swift said the breakfast is offered to the community free of charge but donations are always appreciated. The department uses these funds for station improvements, said Swift, but the majority of the money goes to the department’s scholarship fund.
“The more money we make the more we are able to give away,” said Swift.
Breakfast will be served at the Grand Island Fire Protection District station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m.
For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.