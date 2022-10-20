Grimes Ladies preparing for annual dinner and bazaar

John Loudon, then District 2 Supervisor,  and Ardith Miller have a word at the Grimes Ladies Aid’s annual dinner and bazaar at Grand Island Elementary School in 2014. 

 Appeal-Democrat file photo

The Grimes Ladies will host their annual dinner and bazaar at Grand Island Elementary School in Grimes Nov. 5. 

The all-you-can-eat turkey and ham dinner is the kickoff event for the century-old aid society, which was founded in 1901. Dinner starts at 5 p.m.

