Halloween activities already in full swing

Halloween is just around the corner but things are already getting spooky in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region. Here is a look at Halloween festivities happening around the area this weekend:
On Friday evening, Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor will host the annual zombie walk event at the salon, 561 Second Street, Yuba City, from 4-9 p.m.
The event will feature a haunted house, kids zone, makeup booth, zombie costume contest, vendors, a zombie bar and the Potato Patoto food truck. After attendees get outfitted with their scariest zombie makeup and attire, a zombie walk will be held from 6-7 p.m.
For more information about the zombie walk, call 916-837-1172.
The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will also host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m.
Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under.
The haunted house will also be open next weekend, Oct. 29-31, from 7-10 p.m.
For more information, call 530-218-3807.
On Saturday, the Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a pumpkin decorating and children’s costume contest in the north court at the mall, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 12-3 p.m.
Hector & Miguel characters will be here to oversee the event and costume contests, the Youngsters Gymnasts will perform and there will be a harvest juggler.
Registration costs $10 per family or party of five people and includes three pumpkins. Space is limited so advanced registration is required for one of the three sessions.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxmvuc97.
Other Halloween events
happening this weekend:
– A free pumpkin festival, presented by the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau and Sutter Orchard Supply, will be held at SOS, 573 Bridge Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include arts and crafts, face painting, a pumpkin contest and more. For more information, visit www.ysfarmbureau.com/pumpkin-contest.
– The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North Street, Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.