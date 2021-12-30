Hard Rock to host Prince cover band New Year’s Eve

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is ringing in the new year with a New Year’s Eve party featuring Marshall Charloff & the Purple Xperience.
The band – which has been described by organizers as the ultimate Prince tribute band – will be joined by a guest DJ.
Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and the DJ will perform until the show gets underway at 10:30 p.m.
After the show, the DJ will keep the music going and there will be a balloon drop, a countdown to midnight and more.
General admission tickets cost $40 and dinner packages, which include a buffet dinner, are available for $115.
Individuals must be 21 years or older to attend.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.