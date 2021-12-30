Hard Rock to host Prince cover band New Year’s Eve

Prince fans will be thrilled to enjoy a concert and party with the ultimate Prince cover band experience, Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento on New Years Eve. 

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is ringing in the new year with a New Year’s Eve party featuring Marshall Charloff & the Purple Xperience. 

The band – which has been described by organizers as the ultimate Prince tribute band – will be joined by a guest DJ. 

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and the DJ will perform until the show gets underway at 10:30 p.m. 

After the show, the DJ will keep the music going and there will be a balloon drop, a countdown to midnight and more.

General admission tickets cost $40 and dinner packages, which include a buffet dinner, are available for $115. 

Individuals must be 21 years or older to attend. 

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.

 

