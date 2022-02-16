Hear the beat of the drums: The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow planned for Saturday

A pow wow celebrating Native American history and culture, sponsored by the American Indian Education Program, will be held on Saturday.
The annual ceremony will celebrate culture and traditions through various ceremonial dances and music.
“This is a community event where our students can come to participate in and see if there is any aspect of the dancing or other activities that they would like to learn,” said Pat Bennett, pow wow supervisor and coordinator. “They are given the opportunity to explore their interest by attending our classes offered between now and the two-day pow wow (in summer). The two-day pow wow is more traditional and those students can participate more actively in what they have learned between the Winter Pow Wow and the more traditional pow wow.”
According to Bennett, American Indian Education Program (AIEP) serves over 1,000 American Indian students within the Yuba and Sutter counties and sponsors cultural activities that are open to students, their families and the community.
“This event supports and promotes the social structural activities of the American Indian people; builds positive self-esteem; teaches life-long traditional skills; as well as a forum for cultural education for the community,” said Bennett.
This year the event will feature workshop activities for youth including making corn husk dolls, storytelling, a game of Touch and Guess with bits from California’s Native habitats, lots of fun dances, American Indian craft vendors and food vendors selling an assortment of things to eat including fry bread.
Bennett said there will also be a team dance contest where teams of at least three dancers make up their own routine and the audience chooses their favorite. The annual potato dance and cakewalk dance will also be held.
“This is really popular, where everyone gets something,” said Bennett.
While Bennett said there is no rigid schedule, the pow wow will begin with a Gourd Society opening ceremony to bless the arena at noon. Soon after the opening ceremony there will be a grand entry at 1 p.m.
“All dancers line up to enter in order of dance styles with veterans and flags first,” said Bennett.
After the grand entry, a series of dances depicting the various dance styles will be performed throughout the rest of the event.
The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow will be held on Saturday at the Marysville Youth and Community Center, 1830 B Street, Marysville, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Come, check it out, watch the dancing, visit the vendors, buy a little something from them, eat an Indian Taco, participate in a dance or other activity offered,” said Bennett.
For more information, call Bennett at (530) 749-6196 or email pbennett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.