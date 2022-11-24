Holiday Arts Extravaganza

A sampling of metal sculptures by Dude Green. Items like these may be found at the upcoming Holiday Arts Extravaganza on Dec. 2 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Continuing in the tradition of its free monthly “Art Party,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting the Holiday Arts Extravaganza from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

