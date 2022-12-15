Holiday swing music hits Yuba City on Friday

Members of the Yuba Sutter Big Band are set to perform a holiday swing music concert on Friday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.  

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Quoting the famous song lyrics of Duke Ellington, “It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing.”

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is excited to present another concert by the Yuba Sutter Big Band on Friday evening at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. The “Swinging Holiday Sounds” concert will be directed by local musician Gay Galvin, and feature many holiday favorites. Tickets can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org for $20 per person, limited seating is available. Music and dancing will commence at 7 p.m. with the doors open at 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you