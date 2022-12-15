Holiday swing music hits Yuba City on Saturday

Quoting the famous song lyrics of Duke Ellington, “It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing.”
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is excited to present another concert by the Yuba Sutter Big Band on Saturday evening at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. The “Swinging Holiday Sounds” concert will be directed by local musician Gay Galvin, and feature many holiday favorites. Tickets can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org for $20 per person, limited seating is available. Music and dancing will commence at 7 p.m. with the doors open at 6 p.m.
The Yuba Sutter Big Band is the brainchild of local professional musicians and music educators Deanna Wiseman and Galvin.
“When Deanna first brought up the idea of a community big band, I was all in,” said Galvin. “We are lucky to have some of the finest musicians in the area playing with us.”
Galvin has played with several big bands during her long career. While working on her master’s degree, she played with the college jazz band, which did a mix of contemporary and traditional swing music. For several years, she performed regularly with a band called Swingmania and with another group that featured very old 1920s style music from the early days of big bands.
Wiseman has a master of arts in education degree and has been teaching for 23 years, currently in the Marysville Joint Unified School District. She has played with the Oroville Community Band and the Shasta and Yuba College Concert and Jazz bands. Wiseman also plays with the Straight Ahead Big Band, Ukuladies, and the California State University Chico Concert and Jazz bands. Additional members of the Yuba Sutter Big Band include Paula Clingan, Becky Stewart, James Lohman, Gary Anderson, Scott Stewart, John Proctor, Obie Leff, Pablo Rosado, Mike Sarringar, Larry Faller, Jeff Hall, Dave Brubaker, David Coe, Ron Hake, Sarah Lacko, and Christine Buckstead.
For more information about this event and other Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org. The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street or in the parking lots adjacent to the theater.