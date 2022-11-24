Holidays and the Ukeladies

The Ukeladies perform at an open mic session at Straw Hat Pizza in Yuba City. These performers will be featured at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City during a holiday concert with Tom Galvin on Dec. 3. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

The holiday musical season is in full swing this year with upcoming performances from both the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale, and the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society.

