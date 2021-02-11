InConcert Sierra offering multiple virtual performances

InConcert Sierra will host a virtual “Bach to the future,” recital featuring seven local musicians ranging in age from seven to fifteen on Sunday.
“While the musicians would relish the chance to perform live, adapting to the pandemic, they have polished and recorded their pieces, hoping their music will warm the hearts of their listeners,” it was stated in a release issued by InConcert Sierra.
According to the release, five of the young musicians will be playing the piano during the recital, presenting a couple of elementary pieces for beginners, as well as traditional works by Beethoven and Clementi.
Fourteen year old Baraka Anderson, will play Simone’s Lullaby, a challenging piece with cluster chords and a wistful melody penned by Terry Riley—a local composer of world renown who wrote the lullaby as a tribute to his newborn granddaughter.
“Rounding out the program will be two string performances. Noah Wong, talented beyond his tender age of seven, will play his child-sized cello and dive into J.B. Brevel’s Concerto in D, producing a quality of music unexpected from somebody so young,” it was stated in the release. “And at the other end of the spectrum, violinist Athena Giuliani, 15, will display her virtuosity in a performance of Tomaso Antonio Vitali’s Chaconne, accompanied by Ken Hardin on piano.”
InConcert is also hosting a vertical streaming presentation of the Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra’s stirring May 2012 performance of “The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace,” on Sunday, Feb. 21, starting at 2 p.m.
According to a release, the 75-member choir, and 26-member orchestra includes renowned organist Isabelle Demers and was conducted by ICS Artistic Director Ken Hardin. The SMC and Orchestra presented the work in both 2012 and 2016 before sold-out audiences, it was stated in the release.
“Obviously, in 2012 we were not expecting to someday provide virtual programming, nor that we would face a global pandemic with live performances halted,” said Executive Director Julie Hardin.
According to Hardin, the original video of the 2012 performance has been updated with a variety of photos from the performance to create a visual presentation for audiences to enjoy.
The concert can be viewed online for free at www.inconcertsierra.org, on the InConcert Sierra Facebook page, or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. According to the release, it will remain available on YouTube for three weeks after it premieres.
For more information about either event, visit www.inconcertsierra.org or call 273-3990.