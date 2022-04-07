John Paris returns to Sutter Theater with ‘Spring Explosion’ concert

Local jazz musician John Paris will return to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Friday with his “Spring Explosion” performance.
“John Paris has spent a lifetime as a professional musician,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “He started on the accordion playing at polka parties in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania before making the transition to piano and eventually heading out on the road leading bands all over the United States and Canada.”
According to the release, Paris recently retired but was a beloved local instrumental and choral music instructor for many years. He enjoyed a long musical career working with the likes of Merv Griffin, Jerry Lewis, the Minneapolis Symphony and the Moody Blues.
“While jazz runs through his veins, John has managed to combine this passion with original new age music on his moving solo piano excursions reminiscent of the improvisational style of Keith Jarrett,” read the release.
John is known for his piano virtuosity, and a few years ago he played at Carnegie Hall in New
York where he was awarded the ‘Best Jazz Album of the Year’ by Enlightened Piano Radio, it was stated in the release.
“Those who know John understand the beauty he brings to an audience and the very spiritual
approach to the music whether playing his own compositions or his arrangements from the
American Songbook,” read the release.
Paris will perform his “Spring Explosion’’ concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.
During the concert, Paris will also be playing a set on the instrument that started it all – his beloved accordion.
A full bar and concession stand will be available during the performance.
The Theater Gallery, which features the works of several local artists, will also be open during the event.
Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org and tickets may be purchased at the door if space is available.
Yuba Sutter Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide arts programming, education, advocacy, assistance and service to artists, organizations and residents of Yuba and Sutter counties.
For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.