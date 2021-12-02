John Paris to perform ‘A Joyous Christmas Concert’

After a nearly two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local musician John Paris will return to the stage for a “A Joyous Christmas Concert” on Friday.
“Those of you who know John understand the beauty he brings to an audience and the very spiritual approach to the music whether playing his own compositions or his arrangements of Christmas classics,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “...While jazz runs through his veins, John has managed to combine this passion with original new age music on his moving solo piano excursions reminiscent of the improvisational style of Keith Jarrett.”
According to the release, Paris recently retired but was a beloved local instrumental and choral music instructor for many years.
“John is known for his virtuosity, and a few years ago he played at Carnegie Hall in New York where he was awarded the ‘Best Jazz Album of the Year’ by Enlightened Piano Radio,” read the release.
He also performed at the Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for many years.
During the “A Joyous Christmas Concert” performance, Paris will be joined on stage by six former students, including Savannah Diaz, Chloe Nguyen, Charlie Stadem, Zach Tallon, Megan Fowler and Amber Mowery.
The concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Sutter Theater Center for the
Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org and tickets may be purchased at the door if space is available.
The Theater Gallery, which features the works of several local artists, will also be open during the performance.
“You will enjoy a unique art experience and your holiday gift purchases will help support local artists in our community, so it is a real win-win for all involved,” read the release.
Yuba Sutter Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide arts programming, education, advocacy, assistance and service to artists, organizations and residents of Yuba and Sutter counties.
For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.