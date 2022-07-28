Jon Hatamiya and his Sextet to play in Yuba City on Saturday

As part of their continued effort to bring a wide variety of music to the Yuba-Sutter community, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host B.A.C. Instruments’ Endorsing jazz artist Jon Hatamiya and his Sextet at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Hatamiya is a trombonist, composer and arranger and is widely regarded as one of the most promising trombonists of his generation.
“A northern California native, he has made a name for himself on both the New York and California music scenes,” read the release. “He has been recognized in Jet Magazine as the only trombonist on Wynton Marsalis’s list of ‘Who’s Got Next,’ which highlighted the next generation of emerging jazz artists.”
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture officials said Hatamiya has established a wide-ranging reputation as a performer, reflecting his diverse musical interests and he released his debut album titled ‘More Than Anything’ on Orenda Records in 2020.”
“In the big band world, Jon is known as a lead trombone specialist with a soulful and fiery resonance, as well as a supportive and responsive section player,” read the release. “This versatility and knowledge of the big band tradition has led him to performances and recordings as lead trombone with the Kyle Athayde Dance Party, Jacob Mann Big Band and the big band on Michael Bublé’s 2018 release ‘Love,’ and as a member of the trombone section of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Jon is also widely regarded as an imaginative and receptive improviser, and a proponent of the trombone as a modern creative voice.”
Hatamiya is active as an educator as well, according to the release, and is currently an instructor of Jazz Trombone at Sacramento State University and El Camino College, applied trombone instructor at Cosumnes River College as well as adjunct faculty at University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. He received his Bachelor of Music degree in jazz trombone performance from Manhattan School of Music, his Master of Music in jazz studies from University of Southern California, and an additional Master of Music from the prestigious Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance.
In addition to leading the sextet and performing on trombone during Saturday’s performance, Hatamiya will be joined by Devin Daniels on alto saxophone, Arlyn Anderson on guitar, Joe Gilman on piano, Luca Alemanno on bass and Mike Quigg on drums.
The performance will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 each or $300 for a table of eight – which includes two bottles of wine, complimentary concession stand coupons and eight complimentary tickets to future events. According to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture officials, this concert is a kickoff fundraiser for
the renovation of the Main Stage at the Sutter Theater.