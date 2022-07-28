Jon Hatamiya and his Sextet to play in Yuba City on Saturday

B.A.C. Instruments’ Endorsing jazz artist Jon Hatamiya and his Sextet will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday. 

As part of their continued effort to bring a wide variety of music to the Yuba-Sutter community, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host B.A.C. Instruments’ Endorsing jazz artist  Jon Hatamiya and his Sextet at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday. 

According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Hatamiya is a trombonist, composer and arranger and is widely regarded as one of the most promising trombonists of his generation. 

