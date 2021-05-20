Kiwanis Club to host Lobster Feed and Cajun Sausage Boil

The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host its 27th annual Lobster Feed and Cajun Sausage Boil as a drive-through event.
“The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City has a long history of helping children, founded on March 26, 1926, we are 95 years old and going strong,” it was stated in a press release. “The pandemic year slowed us down but did not stop us from working to meet our goals to fund our projects, scholarships and programs.”
The fundraiser will feature fresh lobsters flown in from Maine, or people can order the Southern-style Cajun sausage boil. Both entrees include clam chowder, roll and coleslaw.
All of the money raised goes to the club’s programs.
The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 22, at Boyd Hall on Klamath Lane in Yuba City. Pick-up times are from 4-7 p.m. – attendees will choose a pick-up time when tickets are purchased.
The lobster dinner costs $50 per person and Cajun sausage boil tickets are $35 – additional quarts of clam chowder can be purchased separately for $10 in advance only.
No tickets will be sold at the door. People can also purchase Treasure Chest tickets for $10 for a chance to win up to $500.
To purchase tickets, visit https://2021-lobster-feed-cajun-boil.cheddarup.com or contact Terri at 218-1043 or Marie at 635-2294.