Lalo Barriga to perform at tonight’s ‘ARTrium Vibes’ happy hour

During this month’s installment of the “ARTrium Vibes” happy hour, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a performance by musician Lalo Barriga this evening.
“After the workday ends, stop by, have some fun, and relax while you wind down, meet some great people, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music!,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Barriga was born in Yuba City but has lived in Sacramento, Los Angeles and in Mexico.
“It was in Mexico where he discovered his passion for traditional Mexican music,” read the release. “He has been playing and singing with musicians ranging from mariachi musicians to reggae and Spanish rock musicians more recently.”
Barriga is also part of a three-piece cover band that specializes in Spanish rock and alternative rock music. When he is not playing music and performing, Lalo is a Spanish teacher at Marysville High School.
Today, Barriga will be joined by musician David Kelley, who is a native of Roseville.
“David also lived abroad in Spain and in Mexico where he learned Spanish and fell in love with Latin culture and music,” read the release. “He has also lived in Dangriga, Belize where he was introduced to hand drumming and reggae music.”
“ARTrium Vibes” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 5-7:30 p.m. Admission costs $5 and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door, if available as there is limited seating at the event.
“The ARTrium space at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts really expands what we are able to offer the community in terms of unique musical experiences,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Lalo is a dynamic performer and has been a mainstay at our annual For the Love of Frida Art Festivals.”
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide arts programming, education, advocacy, assistance and services to artists, organizations and residents of Yuba and Sutter counties.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.