Let the good times roll

The courtyard beneath the “Umbrella Sky” art installation between the Burrows Theater and the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture art gallery is pictured in Marysville. On Friday, Tom Galvin will be hosting the final Courtyard Concert series of the season, complete with free music, hot dogs, and beverages.

On Friday, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting its final Courtyard Concert of the season outside the Burrows Theater in Marysville. Tom Galvin, a local singer and songwriter, will be the featured star of the evening in what he has dubbed a “courtyard concert of good time songs.” 

The itinerary is set to include popular rock music covers, selections from the folk music repertoire, and even some original songs. This event is free and open to the public. Hot dogs, chips, adult beverages, and water will also be included.

