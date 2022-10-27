Let the good times roll

On Friday, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting its final Courtyard Concert of the season outside the Burrows Theater in Marysville. Tom Galvin, a local singer and songwriter, will be the featured star of the evening in what he has dubbed a “courtyard concert of good time songs.”
The itinerary is set to include popular rock music covers, selections from the folk music repertoire, and even some original songs. This event is free and open to the public. Hot dogs, chips, adult beverages, and water will also be included.
Guests will be seated beneath the “Umbrella Sky” art installation with access to the Joaquina Calvo Johnson Memorial Rose Garden and the adjacent art gallery. Interested patrons are encouraged to explore the gallery’s current exhibit, “Trash,” by local artist Sara Sealander.
Galvin “troubadoured” around the country for many years while also training to become a psychotherapist. He has written songs for touring bands from the American Midwest to the American far west. Galvin and his musician wife, Gay, have appeared numerous times at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and other local venues with various ensembles. Their talents traverse a long list of styles and musical genres. Most recently, Tom Galvin started leading a monthly open mic event for poets, musicians, writers, and comedians at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City as part of the ARTrium Vibes series.
The Courtyard is located at 624 E St. in Marysville, doors open at 5 p.m. and the music will start at 5:30 p.m. Free parking is available on the street and in the adjacent Umpqua Bank and Bank of America parking lots. For more information about this concert and other art and culture events in and around Yuba-Sutter, follow Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture on Facebook or check out the community calendar at yubasutterarts.org.