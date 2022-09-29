‘Lights, cameras, action!’

People’s Choice winner Shon Harris, center, poses for a photo with family and friends at the inaugural “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” Short Film Festival in 2021.

 File photo

The second annual short film festival, ‘Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter,’ hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture (YSAC), will return on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. This event starts at 2 p.m. and features several short films created by local filmmakers. 

Each film must have been created within the Yuba-Sutter area and cannot exceed 12 minutes in length. 

