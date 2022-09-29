‘Lights, cameras, action!’

The second annual short film festival, ‘Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter,’ hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture (YSAC), will return on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. This event starts at 2 p.m. and features several short films created by local filmmakers.
Each film must have been created within the Yuba-Sutter area and cannot exceed 12 minutes in length.
They must also be family friendly with a rating no higher than PG-13. Admission is $10 per person and refreshments, including popcorn, will be available for purchase.
Filmmakers were divided into three categories: student, amateur, and professional. Those who submitted films include Adrian Anderson, Ed Hudson, Shon Harris, Chris Hennessey, Frankie McCabe, Stoney Meagher, and Shamaya Sutton. The genres of the entries include documentary, comedy, scripted dramatic and music video.
“This year’s festival comes on the heels of our recent ‘Flash Film Festival’ in which filmmakers only had two days to complete their film based on a randomly drawn subject,” explained David Read, YSAC’s executive director. “We’re proud to be helping to promote filmmaking in the region and to give these artists a forum for sharing their work.”
As technology continues to advance, the cinematic arts has become a widely accessible medium for those who wish to use it. Given the relatively open guidelines of the festival, event organizers are eager to entertain audiences with a diverse range of creativity and cinematic styles.
The goal of the festival is two fold. First, YSAC wishes to give local filmmakers a chance to demonstrate their visions and be recognized at a public event. Secondly, the festival is expected to help nurture the Yuba-Sutter Film Commission, which was recently created by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
Films will be judged based on engaging and interesting stories, camera technique, understandable audio, thoughtful lighting and editing transitions and the use of music to create mood.
The Sutter Theater is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on Plumas Street, and the parking lot adjacent to the theater. For more information about this event and other 2022 programs during YSAC’s 41st anniversary year, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.