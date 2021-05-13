Lions Club to host annual Wheatland Pet Parade

Danielle Gatlin walks her dog, Buddy, a Leonberger, down Front Street toward Fourth Street during the 95th Wheatland Pet Parade in 2019.

 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal

The Wheatland Lions Club will host the 97th annual Pet Parade next weekend.

The longtime tradition will begin on Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street in Wheatland.

The parade route will begin at the staging area located at 112 Main St.

All participants will receive a ribbon.

People can register by submitting a picture of the participant and pet, stuffed animal or bike to the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page, email the Wheatland Lions Club at wheatlandlionsclub@gmail.com, or provide the information between 8-9 a.m. the morning of the parade.

Following the parade, the community will be invited to participate in kid and pet treats, while supplies last.

Participants are asked to socially distance and/or wear a mask if social distancing can’t be achieved.

Vendor booths are available at no cost but a description of one’s services must be emailed to wheatlandlionsclub@gmail.com.

The event will feature James Rice as the grand marshal.

For more information, contact Becky Pendergraph at 633-2111, Holly Welch at 632-7778, or visit the Wheatland Lions Club Facebook page.

