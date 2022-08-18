‘Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter’ Short Film Festival 2.0 set for October

People’s Choice winner Shon Harris, center, poses for a photo with family and friends at the inaugural “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” Short Film Festival in 2021. 

After the huge success of the inaugural event last year, the rebooted “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” Short Film Festival 2.0 will be held on Saturday, October 1. 

“The cinematic arts have become more and more accessible for everyone over the years as the technology is readily available to anyone who wants to tell a story using this artistic medium,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “The short film format seemed like an ideal way to create a program by providing a prompt for local amateur, professional and student filmmakers to demonstrate their cinematic visions and then be recognized at a public event. The idea was to focus on our community and channel the collective creativity of our residents.”

