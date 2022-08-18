‘Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter’ Short Film Festival 2.0 set for October

After the huge success of the inaugural event last year, the rebooted “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” Short Film Festival 2.0 will be held on Saturday, October 1.
“The cinematic arts have become more and more accessible for everyone over the years as the technology is readily available to anyone who wants to tell a story using this artistic medium,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “The short film format seemed like an ideal way to create a program by providing a prompt for local amateur, professional and student filmmakers to demonstrate their cinematic visions and then be recognized at a public event. The idea was to focus on our community and channel the collective creativity of our residents.”
According to organizers, the festival also helps to feed interest in the new Yuba-Sutter Film Commission.
This year, there were three filmmaker categories, including student (7th through 12th grades), amateur and professional. Film genres that will be explored include animation, documentary/mockumentary, scripted/fictional and music video.
“Professionals from the film industry will act as judges and audience members will be able to vote for a People’s Choice Award,” according to the release. “Films will be judged based on engaging and interesting stories, camera technique, understandable audio, thoughtful lighting and editing transitions and use of music to create mood.”
The deadline for film festival submissions is Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. For technical information on submitting film entries, email email@yubasutterarts.org.
The “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” Short Film Festival 2.0 will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
Admission costs $10 and refreshments will be available for purchase.