Lucore's ‘Why I Paint the Homeless and Hungry’

Suzon Lucore is a locally grown artist with a passion for confronting social issues.
Her new exhibit, “Why I Paint the Homeless and Hungry,” will soon be on display at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s gallery in Marysville, located at 624 E St. The exhibition and opening reception for these works will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery on Jan. 13.
This event is free and open to the public with an opportunity to meet the artist and partake in some complementary food and beverages. Following the opening reception, the exhibit may be viewed by appointment by calling 530-742-2787 or writing to email@yubasutterarts.org.
Lucore has had a lifelong passion for helping people in need and has worked in food banks and shelters with her family and church community from an early age. She grew up in Rio Oso, went to East Nicolaus High School, attended Yuba College, and then went on to California College for the Arts in San Francisco.
Her hero, Sara Sealander, was her Yuba College drawing, art history, and women’s studies professor who ignited her passion for traveling and exploring art in person. Lucore’s recent work deals with the prevalence of homelessness with a focus on painting portraits of the unhoused. Organizers have described her work as large and vivid, traits that help express her subjects' stories of struggle and survival. Lucore said the reason she paints the homeless and the hungry is to help maintain their dignity as human beings
“Homeless is not who they are, but where they are now,” explained Lucore. “I was regularly meeting with homeless people and have watched the numbers grow during COVID. I can’t paint the children I have seen; It is too heartbreaking, but I can paint the adults with pride in their everyday life showing some joy and sometimes struggles. They all have stories. My favorite painting is of Leroy. He makes his meager living by charging other homeless people’s electronic devices. When I asked him where he plugs in for electricity, he said ‘wherever.’ He is so proud and has a sunny disposition.”
Also a muralist, Lucore was recently recognized for her 6’ x 9’ wall painting of 19 masked people that represent different cultures and professions during the pandemic. The painting can be viewed at Dignity Health in Rocklin.
For more information about this and other events, follow Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture on Facebook or visit yubasutterarts.org.