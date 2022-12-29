Lucore's ‘Why I Paint the Homeless and Hungry’

This sampling of work by local artist Suzon Lucore will be featured in her upcoming exhibit at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville. A free reception for her newest works, “Why I Paint the Homeless and Hungry,” will open on Jan. 13 at 624 E Street. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Suzon Lucore is a locally grown artist with a passion for confronting social issues.

Her new exhibit, “Why I Paint the Homeless and Hungry,” will soon be on display at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s gallery in Marysville, located at 624 E St. The exhibition and opening reception for these works will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery on Jan. 13.

Tags

Recommended for you