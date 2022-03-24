Magic Theatre’s first show of 2022 kicks off Saturday

The Acting Company’s first Magic Theatre show of the 2022 season opens Saturday with “The Wicked Witch of the Old West.”
Under the direction of Jeff Graham, the show brings all the fun of Oz to this fun-filled adventure based on the beloved classic.
“Our heroine, Clementine, played by Olivia Michel, just wants a bit of attention but her busy parents, Desiree Justus and Makayla Mcsac, don’t make time for her and she decides to run away,” read a release issued by the theater company. “But before she can do so, she’s swept away when a giant storm takes her from her penthouse in the big city all the way to Munchkin, Montana, where she meets Munchkins Leila Everhardt, Kate Corney, Jack Rummler, Athena Rose and Wade Neesmith.”
She is then joined by Susannah the Scarecrow, played by Reagan Hillegass; the Tin Can Man, played by Tristan Black; and Cowardly Coyote, played by Addison Shuffield; on her way to meet the Wonderful Sheriff of Oz, played by Kelli Atkins, who can help her return home if she’s not thwarted by the Wicked Witch of the Old West, played by Svetlana Maximova.
“This is a show the whole family will thoroughly enjoy,” read the release.
Performances will be held at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on March 26, April 2, April 9 at The Acting Company, 315 B Street, Yuba City.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets can be purchased online at www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B St., Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance.
“The Acting Company has installed two ionization systems on its HVACs which eliminates 99.4 percent of COVID-19 through its ventilation systems,” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “Before entering the theater, The Acting Company recommends that patrons be vaccinated or tested COVID-19 negative with no symptoms and masked if they are unvaccinated. Hand sanitizer is in the lobby and all surfaces are cleaned and disinfected prior to each show.”
For more information, call 530-751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.