‘Mamma Mia’ double feature film event hits Yuba City on Saturday

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting a double feature film event on Saturday framed around the music of the Swedish pop band ABBA.
“Mamma Mia! The Movie,” and its sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” will be shown at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City starting at 5 p.m.
General admission is $10, or $30 for a ticket and a Greek meal. The concession stand and bar will also be open. Guests are welcome to dress up as their favorite character and enter the evening’s costume contest.
The “Mamma Mia” phenomenon is based around the songs of ABBA. It was a fictional story created to feature some of the group’s greatest hits. The original “Mamma Mia” film was directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson, based on her book from the 1999 musical of the same name.
Likewise, “Mamma Mia! The Movie” is a 2008 romantic musical comedy with additional music composed by ABBA member Benny Andersson. The plot follows Sophie, a young bride-to-be in search of her biological father. She invites three men to her upcoming wedding, with the possibility that any one of them could be her father. The movie features an all-star cast including Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, Meryl Streep, and Julie Walters. Principal photography primarily took place on the island of Skopelos, Greece. In 2018, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” was released as both a prequel and sequel, but the basic plot is set after the events of the first film.
Both films will be shown on Saturday. Nov. 5 also marks the one-year anniversary of ABBA’s ninth and final album release, “Voyage,” which earned the group’s first Grammy Award nomination.
Event organizers and “Mamma Mia” fans feel that the films are best enjoyed with a group of people in a large theater setting. The new Sutter Theater Center has a projection and sound system that are state of the art, which are sure to enhance the overall viewing experience.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street and in the parking lot adjacent to the theater.
For additional information about this event and other upcoming programs, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or write to email@yubaustterarts.org.