‘Mamma Mia’ double feature film event hits Yuba City on Saturday

Cast members from ‘’Mamma Mia! The Movie” released in 2008. On Saturday, a Mamma Mia double feature film event will kick off at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting a double feature film event on Saturday framed around the music of the Swedish pop band ABBA. 

“Mamma Mia! The Movie,” and its sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” will be shown at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City starting at 5 p.m. 

