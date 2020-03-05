Mapping the Buttes

A three-dimensional, fiberglass map of the only land in Sutter County that isn’t flat, the Sutter Buttes, can be found inside of the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.
“It was made by Bill Green when he worked for the Sutter Fire Department in 1960 and donated to the museum in 1975,” said Sharyl Simmons, a volunteer at the museum. Green used parts of the United States Geological Survey Maps of 1954 as reference when creating the map.
Simmons said the three-foot display is one of the first stops guests at the museum make because of it’s unique look. It shows the roads, mountains, shops and the name of the mountains that make up the buttes during the time Green created the map.
For more information on the display, visit Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City.