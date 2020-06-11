Marching in solidarity

Following several similar events in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region, the Yuba-Sutter Memorial Solidarity March is planned for Saturday to continue the conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Right now in this moment, we have the opportunity to change our future by acknowledging and working towards mending our past,” said Megan Anderson, organizer of the march.
The march will begin at 9 a.m. at the old Yuba City Courthouse on Second Street and continue over the Fifth Street Bridge into Marysville, ending at Yuba Park, known as African American Heritage Park. Anderson said she has been working with local law enforcement officials to organize the march. She has also been working with Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs to get the name of Yuba Park officially renamed to African American Heritage Park in honor of the movement.
For more information about the Yuba-Sutter Memorial Solidarity March, visit the 530 Life Facebook page.
In Colusa County, members of Indivisible Colusa, a local community activism group, have hosted peaceful protests daily since Monday at E and Fifth streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Each weekday morning through Friday, the group lines the sidewalk with signs and face masks to show their solidarity to the movement.
The community is encouraged to bring a sign and participate while wearing a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times.
For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.