Mariachi Bonitas to perform for sold out crowd Friday

To celebrate 30 years of community service, the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement has partnered with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to present a performance by the new Mariachi Bonitas.
“This is going to be a beautiful and fun event,” said Rose Mary Avila, treasurer of the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement.
According to a statement from Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture, Mariachi Bonitas de Dinorah Klingler is an all-female Mariachi that was created in 2020 to share the captivating art of Mariachi music in the Northern California area.
“Under the direction of our multi-award winning singer, songwriter and musician Dinorah Klingler, Mariachi Bonitas was started to create a space for female Mariachi musicians to voice their love for Mariachi,” read the statement.
The performance will take place Friday evening at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
Organizers said early on that there were a limited number of tables and the event has since sold out.
“In the musical environment where songs are mainly sung by men, these ladies demonstrate great passion and devotion for Mariachi while at the same time creating history along the way,” read the statement. “With their musical excellence, Mariachi Bonitas is ready and thrilled to warm your hearts with their passion for Mariachi music!”
For more information, call Vera Correa at 530-301-3205 or email verachon@yahoo.com.