The Acting Company is bringing the beloved classic “Mary Poppins” to its main stage next week.
“Director Anthony Dost, Music Directors Kelly Cunningham and Debbie Collier and Choreographer Amanda Davis bring us this enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers,” read a release issued by The Acting Company.
According to the release, local favorite Joe Moye stars as Bert and Hailey Sloan stars as Mary Poppins. Mr. and Mrs. Banks are played by Chris Collier and Deanna Wiseman and Kenadee Wiseman and Jacob Hankins portray Jane and Michael. Rounding out the cast are Talia Baxter, Addalie Burns, Catrina Eastridge, Cooper Garcia Floyd, Diane Lee Haas, Jacob Hankins, Justin Hankins, Desiree Justus, Noah Mote, Elena Warner, Logan Wilder, Preslee Wilder and Tom Wiseman.
“Bert, the jack-of-all-trades, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family,” read the release. “Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that ‘anything can happen if you let it’.”
“Mary Poppins” will run from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 on the company’s main stage. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 but during opening weekend, discounted tickets will be available for seniors, students and military families for $18.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B Street, Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance but on days of performances the box office is open 30 minutes prior to show time.
For more information, call 530-751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.