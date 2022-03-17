The Mick Martin Big Blues Band will bring their bluesy grove to Yuba City on Saturday, joined by local blues singer Pinkie Rideau.
“Mick is a legend in the blues and rock world and most fans in Northern California know him as the host and producer of ‘The Blues Party’ on Capital Public Radio and the leader of Mick Martin & the Blues Rockers, the group he led for 38 years,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “An award-winning harmonica player and singer-songwriter, Mick’s accomplishments include recording over 20 albums and performing with jazz organist Jimmy Smith and other jazz and blues icons at Carnegie Hall’s ‘Blues in Jazz’ event in 1994.”
According to the release, Martin has assembled a group of accomplished musicians with
pedigrees as impressive as his own to create the Mick Martin Big Blue Band. Members of the ensemble include Danny Sandoval on saxophone, Andrew Little on guitar, Mike Caselli on organ and piano, A.J. Joyce on bass, David D. Johnson on trumpet and Jim Caselli on drums.
“All these musicians have played and recorded with a list of world-famous artists that
can be considered the Who’s Who of the music business,” read the release.
Earlier this week, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture announced that legendary blues vocalist Pinkie Rideau will be joining the band during Saturday’s performance.
“Pinkie is no stranger to Yuba-Sutter music fans,” read the release. “She is known for her flair and unique style and sings the songs that make you want to get up and dance. Pinkie is a contemporary blues musician, writer, producer, vocalist and philanthropist. She has overcome more than her share of medical problems and heartbreaking family loss which informs her music which connects on many levels with just about everyone.”
The performance will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday, March 19, starting at 7 p.m. Admission costs $25 and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door, if available.
Attendees must provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance or proof of vaccination prior to entry. Masks are also recommended but not required.
For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.