Moonshiners Saloon to host live comedy and open mic on Friday

Stoney Meagher is a man of many trades.
From photography to cooking videos, media production, and epic fishing adventures, Meagher has made no meager presence in the community.
For the past several years, Meagher has been working to establish a comedy circuit within the local tri-county area. Starting out as a string of open mics, the program has now graduated to include regular venues such as the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City, and the fan favorite Slough House Social in Colusa.
“I branded Stoney Stone Comedy this year once I started focusing on creating comedy shows as opposed to just open mics,” said Meagher. “There are lots of open mics for comedians to hone their craft. I wanted to find a way to pay them.”
Stoney Stone Comedy is part of Blue Dream Productions, a local production company also owned by Meagher. The goal of Stoney Stone Comedy is to support comedians, enhance the area’s comedy scene, and create a great experience for its audience.
“I am always looking for new venues to do comedy shows, and I have a great network of comedians at my fingertips,” added Meagher.
Speaking of new venues, Meagher and his following just recently added Moonshiners Saloon in Olivehurst to its rotation. On Friday, Stoney Stone Comedy will be hosting its first show there from 9 to 11 p.m., followed by an open mic. Admission is free and the line up includes Aja Mae, Sam Mallett, Amber Pace, and of course, Meagher.
“I really enjoy doing comedy myself,” said Meagher. “But I get more enjoyment putting on the show and getting comedians paid for what they do.”
Mallett is a local performer from Live Oak who is looking forward to hosting the upcoming show.
“I love performing in my home county,” said Mallett. “Usually I have to go to Chico or Sacramento for comedy. Being able to help foster a culture of entertainment in the community is a real privilege. ... In bigger cities, crowds can be uptight and nervous about certain topics, but the local crowds are more down to earth and willing to laugh.”
The saloon has already booked a second show for Oct. 28, and if all goes well, Meagher hopes to turn this into a monthly event.
Moonshiners Saloon is located at 5861 Feather River Blvd. in Olivehurst. Those interested in booking, sponsoring, or hosting a comedy show can contact Meagher at 408-889-3671. They can also follow the group’s Facebook page by searching “Stoney STONE Comedy.” Other upcoming shows include Slough House Social at 8 p.m. on Sept. 23, and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture on Nov. 18.
