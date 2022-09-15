Moonshiners Saloon to host live comedy and open mic on Friday

Stoney Meagher, the producer and comic booker for Stoney Stone Comedy, takes the stage at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City during a show he hosted there in July. Now, the community's “comedy guy” will be adding shows in Olivehurst starting with Moonshiners Saloon on Friday. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Stoney Meagher is a man of many trades. 

From photography to cooking videos, media production, and epic fishing adventures, Meagher has made no meager presence in the community.

