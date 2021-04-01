Mural created to support art education

To further support local arts education programs, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has utilized Jump StArt grant funding to create a new mural at Edward P. Duplex Continuation High School in Wheatland.
The organization enlisted professional muralist and frequent Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture collaborator Madelyne Templeton for the project.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Templeton was hired to take the students through a guided process from the design phase up to and including the actual painting of the mural.
“She created classroom curriculum and took the students through a bit of art history from ancient rock wall painting to present day public art,” it was stated in the release.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture invested more than $6,000 in the project, according to the release, and hopes to acquire additional Jump StArt grant funding for the next school year.
“The mural is an homage to the community, the natural beauty of the region, local history and the diversity of people that have come together to settle in Yuba County,” it was stated in the release.
The mural features the school’s namesake, who came to California in 1854 from Connecticut to join the gold rust and later became the mayor of Wheatland.