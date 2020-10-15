They teach Yuba-Sutter students all about music, and now it’s time for them to show off their own skills.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Music Educator’s Virtual Concert on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the teachers that will be featured in the virtual performance “run the gamut from private practice to elementary school through high school and college level instruction.”
“Yuba-Sutter is blessed to have so many talented instructors in our midst,” it was stated in the release.
Local educators featured in the virtual performance will include Helen and Jeff Graham, Gay Galvin , Tami Henry, Maree Gauper, Deanna Wiseman, Barbara Taylor, Luann Leonard, Rebecca Hood, Justin McKay and Greg Johnson.
The performance will be live streamed on the organization’s Facebook page.
For more information, call 742-2787.