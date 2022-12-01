‘Navidad Memories’

American harpist Anna Maria Mendieta will be featured in the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale’s winter concert on Dec. 10 and 11 in both Yuba City and Marysville. 

The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will be presenting its annual winter concert, “Navidad Memories,” on Dec. 10 and 11.

Under the direction of Carolyn Steele, the concert will feature the sounds of Mexico and the Southwest with songs by Conrad Susa accompanied by world-renowned American harpist Anna Maria Mendieta. These carols with Spanish and Catalan roots may sound surprisingly familiar with melodies guests will recognize. 

