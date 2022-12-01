The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will be presenting its annual winter concert, “Navidad Memories,” on Dec. 10 and 11.
Under the direction of Carolyn Steele, the concert will feature the sounds of Mexico and the Southwest with songs by Conrad Susa accompanied by world-renowned American harpist Anna Maria Mendieta. These carols with Spanish and Catalan roots may sound surprisingly familiar with melodies guests will recognize.
The Master Chorale will also perform the world premiere of "Cuando Veas Su Estrella" ("When You See His Star"), a new original composition by Gerardo Antonio Cárdenas Gutierrez, recounting the journey of the Magi to worship the newborn babe.
To top things off, a selection of traditional holiday favorites and singalongs will be played.General admission is $10 per person with children 12 and under free with an accompanying adult. Additional donations will be welcomed.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 at First Lutheran Church located at 850 Cooper Ave. in Yuba City, and again at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Faith Lutheran Church in Marysville located at 1000 D St.
This concert has been made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts through Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. For more information about the concert, visit the group’s website at ysmasterchorale.org.