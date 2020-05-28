Navigating the curveballs of life

The Creative Light Theater presents the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak, starting on Friday.
Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love.
Watch the characters grow as two casts simultaneously tackle life’s challenges, first as teens in 2012 and then as adults in 2020.
Cast members include: Hana Farley and Raya Liebscher as Julia, Rachel Madsen and Selah Martinez as Maya, KT Johnson and Annie Sanchez as Thea, Kaitlyn Friemark and Brooke Bryan as Kardia, Bob Farley, Cheney Martinez, Kendra Johnson, Caleb Zurakowski, Rex Rollins, Andrew DeHart, Pamela Givans, Gonzo Onsaga, Christina Rice, Tessa Cashatt, Jeff Isaacson, Timothy Fraher, Bryan Maskall and Daniel Kurtz as the Narrator.
Directed by Leslie Greenetz, the production crew consists of Ronnie Rollins, music production, Dave Greenetz, prop construction, Rachel Maddsen and Leslie Greenetz, costumes and stage manager Daniel Chavez.
Performances will be held on May 29, May 31, and June 1-2. All performances will begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
“We have a large auditorium that will easily allow attendees to sit at a safe social distance,” said Leslie Greenetz. “We are also live-streaming our show for those who want to see it but can’t come to the theater.”
To view the live-streamed performance, visit https://churchofgladtidings.com/media.
For more information, call 671-3160 or email info@churchofglaadtidings.com.