Online bass tournament seeks young anglers

School closures due to the coronavirus pandemic has meant the end of high school fishing teams, tournaments and time spent at lakes and rivers with family and friends.
Young anglers looking for a way to avoid crowds while still enjoying nature, exercise and a competitive outlet can still enter a big bass tournament during the current pandemic, virtually competing against other fisherman across the state and country in the Big Bass Zone Junior Championship.
“There are thousands of lakes, streams, ponds and reservoirs within most people’s zip codes, keeping them close to home and away from large gatherings,” said BBZ JC Tournament Director Bill Siemantel.
According to a release issued by B.A.S.S., the BBZ Junior Championship is a grass-roots big bass tournament held online, which allows young competitors the opportunity to fish from anywhere and on their own schedule.
“There is no need for expensive equipment, as anglers only need a camera or phone and an email address to register their catch,” read the release.
To participate, anglers ages 13 to 19 can register online at www.bbzworld.com. Registration fees are $25 for a single state or $50 to fish nationally in any state except Alaska.
Once a bass is caught, anglers need to take a photo of the fish on an official ruler, measuring both the length and the girth of the fish and submit the catch online, read the release.
According to the release, the angler who catches the biggest fish in his or her state by Aug. 1 will qualify for a championship event that is scheduled to be held Oct. 2-3 at the Willows Club by Anglers Inn International in Priest River, Idaho and a competition on the Pend Oreille River.
More than $300,000 in prizes and scholarships, including Anglers Inn International trips and a new Bass Cat powered by a Mercury ProXS outboard, will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is currently open.
For more information or to register, visit www.bbzworld.com.