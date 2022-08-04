Pastel artist Donna Dutra to be featured during artist reception Friday

Continuing the tradition of a monthly opening event, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will feature guest pastel artist Donna Dutra during a reception on Friday.
“Best known for her paintings of animals and the western lifestyle, Donna captures the spirit of every animal she paints with detailed accuracy,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Her work focuses on the beauty of all living creatures.”
According to the release, Dutra and her husband reside in the foothills of Northern California surrounded by 5,700 acres of ranchland and wildlife, where Dutra says her artistic mission is to enlighten the viewer and to create a clear awareness of the inherent spirit of the animals she portrays. She strives to capture their individual essence.
“I believe each painting must have its own life and existence,” said Dutra. “I also believe the animals I paint must be portrayed with the detailed accuracy they deserve so the art and the animal are both honored and well served.”
Dutra says she is not a poet and does not do well with words, but instead uses her art to celebrate wildlife and try to preserve it by choosing to focus her art on the essential beauty of all living creatures.
In addition to the new exhibit, the gallery also features the work of anchor artists including metal artist Dude Green, jewelry artist Jesse Harris and visual artist Lila Rivera. Works of visiting artists are also shown.“The Gallery is open and ready for the public to come see all the wonderful new art on display with art flowing out of the Gallery and into the lobby,” read the release. The artist reception will be held in the Theater Gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, Friday from 5-7 p.m.
The opening reception is free and open to the public. Beer, wine, water and appetizers will be served, according to the release.