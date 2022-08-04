Pastel artist Donna Dutra to be featured during artist reception Friday

Pastel artist Donna Dutra.

 Courtesy photo

Continuing the tradition of a monthly opening event, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will feature guest pastel artist Donna Dutra during a reception on Friday. 

“Best known for her paintings of animals and the western lifestyle, Donna captures the spirit of every animal she paints with detailed accuracy,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Her work focuses on the beauty of all living creatures.”

Tags

Recommended for you