Performers needed for ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has been entertaining fans since its release in 1975. But before hitting the big screen, this sexually charged masterpiece had its start as a science fiction comedy horror musical play in 1973.
“The Rocky Horror Show,” written by Richard O’Brien and directed by Jim Sharman, was originally staged in a small studio above The Royal Court Theatre in London.
It is rumored that David Bowie, a prominent 1970’s pop icon, was in attendance there along with his first wife, Angela Bowie, who initiated the first audience “callback,” a tradition which has since grown to become a regular expectation of public showings.
The stage version was an instant hit, but the movie adaptation didn’t fare as well at the box office. Initially considered a flop, Pulitzer Prize winning film critic Roger Ebert said in his original interview that “‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ would be more fun, I suspect, if it weren’t a picture show. It belongs on a stage, with the performers and audience joining in a collective send-up.”
Fans across the country seem to have taken Ebert’s words to heart as they developed new and inventive ways to merge the experience of live theater with the spectacle of this film. These cross dressing, hot dog chucking, water gun squirting, foul-mouthed heckling die-hards have transformed “Rocky Horror” into an unforgettable right of passage. “Rocky Horror” has since gone on to define cult movie followings and is considered to be the longest-running release in film history.
The film owes much of its success to members of the LGBTQ+ community who frequented its midnight showings. This, coupled with the movie’s queer-positive message, inspired Tri-County Diversity to bring the tradition of “Rocky Horror” to the local area.
In 2018, Tri-County Diversity and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture teamed up to host an annual “Rocky Horror” viewing. The most recent public showing was held at the Lee Burrow’s Theater in October 2019. Since then, COVID-19 kept the event from moving forward, but now the organizations are gearing up to re-launch this highly attended program.
This year a “shadow cast” will be added to the film screening, with an open call for interested performers. This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 at 201 D St. in Marysville.
“A shadow-cast is a group of people who act, dance, and sing along with the characters on screen as the film plays,” explained Shawntay Arroyo, a representative for both the arts council and Tri-Counties Diversity.
Those who attend the open call meeting will be able to discuss their ideas and potential roles for the show. The production is also seeking an audience group to hype the crowd, a volunteer director who can run rehearsals, and a host to facilitate interactions with callbacks and “virgins.”
Virgins are those who have never seen “Rocky Horror” or have never participated in a group viewing event. A virgin ceremony will be held at the beginning of each screening to show them the ropes and have a bit of fun with the audience.
“We aren’t looking for just professionals,” said Arroyo. “We want anyone who loves the film and is excited to be there.”
In consideration of the content and rating, all participants must be 18 years of age or older.
Two shows are scheduled for 7 p.m on Oct. 28 and 29 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character and to use the “prop-bags” available at the event. These bags will be filled with different items to interact with throughout the film.
For more information about the Aug. 31 open call for performers, call 530-763-2413.