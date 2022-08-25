Performers needed for ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Tri-County Diversity and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture currently have an open call for a “shadow cast” for the screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Those interested can attend a meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 at 201 D St. in Marysville. Two showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Tribune News Service

The cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has been entertaining fans since its release in 1975. But before hitting the big screen, this sexually charged masterpiece had its start as a science fiction comedy horror musical play in 1973. 

“The Rocky Horror Show,” written by Richard O’Brien and directed by Jim Sharman, was originally staged in a small studio above The Royal Court Theatre in London.

