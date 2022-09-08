Photographer George Unpingco to be featured during artist reception Friday

Photograph by George Unpingco.

 

 Courtesy photo

Continuing the tradition of a monthly opening event, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will feature photographer George Unpingco during an artist reception on Friday. 

“George is a longtime photographer and although he works in color as well as montage, George is especially interested in exploring the interstitial space between light and dark possible in black and white photography,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “This is reflected in his landscapes and some of his portraiture.” 

