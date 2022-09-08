Photographer George Unpingco to be featured during artist reception Friday

Continuing the tradition of a monthly opening event, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will feature photographer George Unpingco during an artist reception on Friday.
“George is a longtime photographer and although he works in color as well as montage, George is especially interested in exploring the interstitial space between light and dark possible in black and white photography,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “This is reflected in his landscapes and some of his portraiture.”
Unpingco, who landed in the Yuba-Sutter area with his military family in 1985, received his Associates in Art from Yuba College and his Bachelors in Studio Art with an emphasis in Photography from San Jose State University. After a few years working in the Internet arena, he found his calling teaching art at Yuba City High School where he is currently the photography teacher.
“I am very pleased to be featured at the Theater Gallery as the September Guest Artist and hope you enjoy my images,” said Unpingco.
In addition to the new exhibit, the gallery also features the work of anchor artists including metal artist Dude Green and indigenous jewelry artist Jesse Harris. Works of visiting artists are also shown.
“The Gallery is open and ready for the public to come see all the wonderful new art on display with art flowing out of the Gallery and into the lobby,” read the release.
The artist reception will be held in the Theater Gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, Friday from 5-7 p.m.
The opening reception is free and open to the public. Beer, wine, water and appetizers will be served, according to the release.