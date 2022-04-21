‘Poetry and Popcorn’ party planned to recognize National Poetry Month

To celebrate National Poetry Month, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a special “Poetry and Popcorn” party on Saturday.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the event will feature several accomplished local poets along with interpreters of poetry and a keynote address and reading by the Sutter and Yuba County Poet Laureate Marcelo Hernandez Castillo.
“Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will read from his poetry and share his impressions of the Yuba-Sutter community growing up, offer advice to other writers and discuss writing as a career,” read the release. “Marcelo truly puts the ‘A’ in STEM so that it becomes STEAM as the acronym to describe education curriculum issues; Science, Technology, Engineering, ART and Math! At a young age, language was Castillo’s best defense. Growing up undocumented, he has said that fluency in English and, later, poetry were the tools with which he could protect against deportation. Writing was ‘a way to kind of offset any questions or any suspicions about my documentation status,’ he said. ‘By way of fear, along came poetry.’”
Special guest poets will include Diane Funston, published poet and host of YSAC’s monthly program, “Poetry Square”; published author and songwriter Tom Galvin who hosts the program “Open Mic/Spoken Word Poetry and Prose” on YSAC’s Facebook and YouTube channels; and emerging local poet Emiliano Gomez, who will share some of his poetry.
“In addition to these engaging poets reading their works, two local masters or poetry recitation will take the stage,” read the release. “Salma AlfaQeeh and Roxanne Wright, the Yuba
County and Sutter County Poetry Out Loud 2022 Champions will recite poems from this year’s competition that earned them their respective county titles.”
The party will be held in the Clark Family Black Box Theater at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public and, true to the name, popcorn will be provided.
For more information or to request a free ticket, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.