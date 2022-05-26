Pop-up exhibit to highlight student art

For the first public showing of local student work since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA), will host a unique art exhibition and literary arts presentation in Marysville on Sunday.
“The exhibition will be multifaceted with visual arts on display including the winning entries in the recent Congressional Art Competition and literary arts represented by the MCAA Poetry & Prose Club members reading poems and excerpts from short stories,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
The centerpiece of the show, according to the release, will be a series of unique and highly original painted duck decoys, dubbed the “Fire Ducks,” that help bring awareness to the devastation caused by the fires in California.
“Students painted 45 ducks – think plastic hunting decoy ducks – to represent the fires and loss caused by wildfires in 2021,” read the release. “Each duck represents approximately 60,000 burned acres, as well as specific fires and the twenty-one Cal Fire operational units.” The participating students all used the same color pallet, which included black, white, red, and yellow, to highlight several wildfire-related issues including the chaos caused by fire, the evacuations, the fires themselves, the loss of property and general destruction and the environmental impact on the forest and wildlife, it was stated in the release.
“We very much appreciate our partnership with MCAA and the extra effort the educators put in to make opportunities like these possible for their students,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “The work is remarkable and very original, and the students are so fortunate to have inspired teachers like Glen Weisgerber (visual arts) and Vanessa Ramirez (literary arts) as their guides.”
According to the release, other student visual and literary artwork will be featured as well, including entries in contests and juried shows like this year’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and Congressman Garamendi’s Congressional Art Competition. The top three winners in the latter competition were from MCAA and will be on display.
This one day “pop up” event will be held on Sunday, May 29 from 2-4 p.m. in the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville. There is no cost for admission and refreshments will be served. Those that attend will also have the opportunity to enjoy the gallery’s most recent “Umbrella Sky” Installation at no extra charge.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.