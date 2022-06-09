‘Presence – A Sound Environment’ coming to Yuba City Saturday

A very unique sound experience created by a talented local composer is coming to Yuba City on Saturday.
“Presence – A Sound Environment” is a flexible, generative and immersive sound installation environment created by Yuba City born composer Kevin Swenson, according to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“The piece is powered by a computer algorithm that analyzes data in real time about the date, time and weather of the location in which the piece is performed,” read the release. “Thus, the piece is not only different whenever it is performed, but concurrent performances hosted in different locations will also produce different results. An accompanying laser light show designed by lighting designer, Chris Bolton, will enhance the experience.”
With seven distinct sound sources symbolizing the seven days, “Presence” molds a range of environments suitable for contemplation, dancing, introspection, meditation, prayer and ritual, according to the release.
“Participants are encouraged to come as they are and experience the piece in a safe, welcoming environment,” read the release. “In theory, the piece has no fixed beginning or end, and participants are free to come and go as they please during any given performance. Through participation listeners may find the space to cultivate a peaceful curiosity and open mind. The nature of “Presence” is ephemeral after all – if you miss it now it will never be the same again.”
Sonification is the use of non-speech audio to convey information or perceptualize data. “Auditory perception has advantages in temporal, spatial, amplitude, and frequency resolution that open possibilities as an alternative or complement to visualization techniques,” read the release. “For example, the rate of clicking of a Geiger counter conveys the level of radiation in the immediate vicinity of the device.”
According to the release, Kevin Swenson is a composer and performer of a wide range of acoustic, electronic, and electro-acoustic music originally from Yuba City.
“His influences are diverse, ranging from the just-intonation works of La Monte Young to Carter Family ballads, and the jazz of Miles Davis,” read the release. “His musical foundation was built at both Yuba City High School and Yuba College, as well as in the private trumpet studio of Michael Meeks. He a Master of Music degree in Composition from Syracuse
University and a Bachelor of Music (Summa Cum Laude) in Composition from University of the Pacific. In the Fall, Kevin will begin studies towards a Ph.D. in Music Composition at the University of Iowa.”
The free event will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
“Feel free to bring your own lawn chair or blanket or enjoy the tables and chairs in the theater,” read the release.
During the event, the concession stand and bar in the theater will be open.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.