Prompting literacy among Yuba-Sutter youth

Literary arts is at the top of the priority list for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, and to shed light on the craft they will host two literacy-driven competitions for local students.
First up, Poetry out Loud – a recital competition for high school students.
“Poetry Out Loud will be virtual this year, but all currently enrolled students in grades 9-12 are still eligible,” it was stated in a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture. “Participating students are asked to submit a video of themselves reciting their poem.”
According to the release, poems must be selected from the Poetry Out Loud online list of 1,000 poems at www.poetryoutloud.org and only versions of poems from the website are eligible for use in the contest.
“Poetry Out Loud judging is based on accuracy, physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, level of complexity, evidence of understanding and overall performance,” according to the release. “Students may not use props or wear costumes during their recitations. Poems must be memorized, and we will use the honor system to ensure compliance.”
Video submissions from students within the Yuba-Sutter area are due Feb. 7, 2021.
The first place winners from each county will receive $150, second place winners will receive $75 and third place winners will receive $50.
The winners will move on to the California State competition where they could win $200 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. in April to compete at the National Finals for college scholarship funds.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is also accepting submissions from local students for the 2020-21 Scholastic Writing Awards program.
According to the release, students in seventh through twelfth grades may enter work in various writing categories based on their own areas of interest and expertise. In order to enter their work for award consideration, interested students must create an online account at www.artandwriting.org.
“Follow the simple instructions to submit written work in various categories including short story, poetry, critical essay, humor, journalism, science fiction and fantasy and others,” it was stated in the release.
The deadline to submit work for consideration is January 7, 2021.
“The winners in all categories will be announced January 31, 2021 then and go on for regional and national recognition including scholarships for top place finishers,” it was stated in the release.
For more information about either program, call 742-2787 or email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.