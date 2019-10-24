Quartet performances scheduled

As part of their 2019-20 concert series, the Veridian String Quartet will host two show this week.
Their second concert of the season, sponsored by the Friends of the Yuba County Library, is called “Popcorn Pops: Family Fun in Spirited Costume” and will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26th at the Yuba County Library, located at 303 2nd Street in Marysville.
The program will be repeated on Sunday, October 27th at the Sutter County Library, located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City, and is sponsored by The Friends of the Sutter County Library.
Several other performances will be held in the months ahead, including the always popular “Rock this Way: Our Annual Rock Out on Covers” performance at Yuba Sutter Arts on January 26.
The Quartet will also perform “String Jam 63: Jazz for Harp and String Quartet” at the Sutter County Museum on March 1 and “Soar into Spring: With the Classics” at the Sutter Theater on May 3.
The Veridian String Quartet has been performing for ten years to bring high quality classical and classically inspired music to the Yuba-Sutter area.