Questions for a scientist

Outdoor classroom experiences are popular this time of year as a way to get kids outside, exploring nature and the many facets that make up the world around us.
Although the current health crisis is keeping most of us at home, the South Yuba River Citizens League is still keeping kids of all ages engaged in the learning process by hosting “Ask a scientist: Live!,” via Facebook Live, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.
This is the third installment of the series that addresses several different science related topics.
This week, SYRCL scientist Aaron Zettler-Mann will be leading a discussion on all things earth science related.
“With an extensive background in geography and teaching experience in earth science, climatology, and remote sensing, Aaron will be available to answer your inquiries on earth sciences and how it relates to his work with SYRCL,” read a statement on Facebook.
To submit a question, post it on the discussion forum in the Ask A Scientist: LIVE! Facebook events page.
For more information, call 265-5961.