Every quilt has a story behind it, and the women of the Ridge Quilters Guild know that all too well.

On Tuesday, the guild held a meeting at the Elks Lodge in Paradise to go over guild business and to pick three winners of the guild’s upcoming quilt show category of “Paradise in Bloom.” All of the quilts present at the meeting represented this theme, with three awards given to the winners of the best original design category, best use of color and closest to theme. Each quilter won a ribbon and a prize.

