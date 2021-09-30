Race for Awareness kicks off Pink October on Saturday

The annual Race for Awareness 5K Run/Walk, will be held at Geweke Field, 871 East Onstott Road, Yuba City, on Saturday. Registration begins at 7 a.m. on the day of the event and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Following the race, a pancake breakfast will be held at Geweke Ford.
“Celebrating 24 years in promoting early detection of women’s health and financially assisting women who are going through treatment of female forms of cancer, we are incredibly proud of how the Yuba-Sutter community has embraced Pink October and the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation,” read a statement from organizers.
Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation.
“Since the Foundation’s inception in 2005, we have been fortunate to assist 494 women financially through the Foundation with over $692,000,” according to organizers. “Additionally, the Foundation has granted over $514k to our non-profit medical partners towards new women’s health technology and shuttle transportation. Because of this, our community is equipped with some of the newest and in-demand imaging and breast health equipment.”
Registration costs $30-$35. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
Other Pink October Events happening in the Yuba-Sutter area include:
– The South Yuba County Rotary Club and the Wheatland High School Shooting Team have teamed up to raise money for the Geweke’s Caring For Women Foundation Pink October program at Coon Creek Trap and Skeet Club, 5393 Waltz Rd., Rio Oso on Sunday, Oct. 10. Each registered shooter will receive two rounds of shotgun shells, a ticket for the silent auction and a tri-tip lunch. To register for the early bird special price, visit http://bit.ly/373HmjF or sign up the day of the event if space is available. For more information, contact David Read at drandolphread@gmail.com or call 749-8065.
– The Scramble Fore a Cure event will be held at Peach Tree Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Registration costs $150-$230. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.