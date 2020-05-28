Since this year’s high school graduates had to forego most of the ceremony of the last of their 13-year education career due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a local church is hoping to help make up for the loss.
Adventure Church of Yuba City will host a drive-thru graduation ceremony in the old K-Mart parking lot, located at the corner of Gray Ave. and Louise Ave. in Yuba City on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
“This time of quarantine has been difficult for so many, and our hearts go out to the senior class of 2020,” said Pastor Greg Mansur. “So much of what would have defined this season in their lives has been taken away from them because of the coronavirus pandemic.”
According to a statement made by organizers on the Facebook event page, all graduates who register to participate will hear their name called, walk on-stage, have their picture shown on the jumbo screens and receive the recognition they would have gotten at their graduation ceremony.
While many area schools will be having modified graduation ceremonies, most have opted for a virtual experience to adhere to the current social distancing guidelines and gathering restrictions so this event will give students the chance to experience the traditional moments before they flip their tassel.
While Adventure Church of Yuba City is sponsoring the event, organizers said it is a community event and all Yuba-Sutter high school graduates are invited and encouraged to participate.
Those interested in participating must register by filling out the Google form located at https://forms.gle/CE2YEYLK3GvSFgkn9.
As of Friday, Mansur said that nearly 400 graduates had registered. For more information, email greg@acyc.family.