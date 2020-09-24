Revisiting Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

With no live performances possible this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society will be re-broadcasting the 2015 performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 featuring the Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus, the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale and members of the Veridian Symphony.
The video will be made public on Saturday at 7 p.m. at www.ysos.org.
“Because of the COVID pandemic we have had to cancel our live Fall Classics concert which was to feature music by Beethoven,” said Yuba Sutter Symphony conductor Maestro Corey Kersting. “So our Board decided a wonderful alternative was to make available the video of the 2015 presentation of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.”
Kersting says that he is thrilled to make this video available to the public once again.
“Conducting Beethoven’s Ninth was one of the highlights of my conducting career,” he said. “This concert was truly a memorable achievement as these talented local groups collaborated to make it possible.”
Soloists for the performance include Kathryn Donovan Campbell, soprano; Karen Trefzger, mezzo soprano; Aaron Scheidel, tenor; and Donn Bradley, baritone.
According to their website, the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society is a non-profit organization that supports the Yuba Sutter Symphony and the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society Chorus and has played a significant part in the musical life of the Yuba-Sutter community for more than 80 years.
For more information, visit www.ysos.org.