The Rhythm Tap Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization, has announced that its 20th anniversary project can now be viewed.
Due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the project in May 2020, people can continue to view local community activities and footage from RTHF’s archive, according to a press release.
“Rhythm Tap Hall of Fame would like to thank the board of supervisors, sponsors and volunteers of Yuba-Sutter counties for their support since 2006,” according to a press release. “We look forward to finding ways to continue innovative projects during the present pandemic.”
To view the RTHF 20th anniversary project, visit www.rhythmtaphalloffame.org, click the red YouTube button or visit the Rhythm Tap Hall of Fame YouTube Channel.
For more information, email info@rhythmtaphalloffame.org.